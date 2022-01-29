Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of SPS Commerce worth $49,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,881 shares of company stock worth $10,473,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

