Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $51.25 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 488,263 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Select Medical worth $51,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Select Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

