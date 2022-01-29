Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $52.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

