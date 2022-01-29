Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $52.92 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Renasant worth $52,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 42.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 573,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 19.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

