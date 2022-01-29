Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $53.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $53,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $70.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $69.14 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

