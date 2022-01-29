Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.41 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Watsco worth $54,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 752.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $6,998,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $279.15 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

