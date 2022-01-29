Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of AGCO worth $53,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $115.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.