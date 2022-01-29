Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Steven Madden worth $51,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

