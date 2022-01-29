Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.24% of Utz Brands worth $52,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

In other Utz Brands news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

