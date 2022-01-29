Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 136,327 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of OneMain worth $56,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 417,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 166,406 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

