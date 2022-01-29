Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 233,107 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,107 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Fidelity National Financial worth $53,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 448.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 154,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

