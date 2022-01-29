Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 322,970 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $53,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

