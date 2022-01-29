Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Equinor ASA worth $50,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $65,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

