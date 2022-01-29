Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Enstar Group worth $49,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enstar Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $266.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.25. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $198.65 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.