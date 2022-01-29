Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.38% of AAR worth $50,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $3,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AIR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

