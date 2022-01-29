Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 103,730 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Stitch Fix worth $49,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

SFIX stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

