Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,542 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Rogers worth $55,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 359.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 8,126.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $12,095,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROG opened at $272.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.75. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.