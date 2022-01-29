Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 233,409 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of ITT worth $54,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ITT by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

