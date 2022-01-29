Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 918,091 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 918,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Gentex worth $49,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 65.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $155,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

