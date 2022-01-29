Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.42% of Federal Signal worth $56,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,655,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Federal Signal by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

