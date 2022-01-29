Golff (GOF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Golff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $1.18 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golff has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00108108 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.