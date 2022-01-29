Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$2.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.39. The firm has a market cap of C$230.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.