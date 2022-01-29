Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 35% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $96,064.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.