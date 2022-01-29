Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFOR remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Friday. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

