Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.10. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 222,868 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The stock has a market cap of C$500.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$114.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4771094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.86%.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.