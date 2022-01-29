Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $264,788.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $264,788.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108405 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

