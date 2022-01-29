Graviocoin Price Up 27.7% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,800.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00289076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002161 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.