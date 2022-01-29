Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 55.3% in January

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $60.06. 25,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.04. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 38.70%.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
