Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 55.3% in January

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $60.06. 25,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.04. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 38.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

