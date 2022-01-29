Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,247.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.