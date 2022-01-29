Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,973 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Gray Television worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 289,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GTN opened at $21.00 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

