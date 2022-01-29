Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stake Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,292 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.67. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,594 shares of company stock valued at $134,584. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

