Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,675,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

