Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

