Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.97.
About Greenbriar Capital
