Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,447 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,675,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.