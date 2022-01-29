Greenleaf Trust Acquires 246 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,865,000 after purchasing an additional 85,647 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.75. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

