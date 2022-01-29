Greenleaf Trust Acquires 662 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

