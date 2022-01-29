Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

