Greenleaf Trust Buys 10,539 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,963,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 193,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 158,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

