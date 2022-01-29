Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,169 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 228,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $177,074,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 98.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $890.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

