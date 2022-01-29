Greenleaf Trust Buys 8,268 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

