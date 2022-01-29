Greenleaf Trust Buys 8,268 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.06.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
