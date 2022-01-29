Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

