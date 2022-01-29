Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

