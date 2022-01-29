Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.