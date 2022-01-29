Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

