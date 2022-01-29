Greenleaf Trust Has $16.64 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

