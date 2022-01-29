Greenleaf Trust Has $18.25 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $435.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

