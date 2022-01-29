Greenleaf Trust Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

