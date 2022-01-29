Greenleaf Trust Has $6.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.