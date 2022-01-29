Greenleaf Trust Has $9.81 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

