Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

